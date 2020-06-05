CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Word from officials with the city-county public health district now reporting there has been an steep increase in positive COVID-19 cases at STX Beef. In total, 31 employees have tested positive from that plant.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales read a release from STX Beef, saying they have tested over 600 employees so far.

Those who test positive will be asked to self isolate for 10 to 14 days and will not be allowed into the facility until they are cleared.

The city-county health district is extending voluntary testing for members of the same household of STX Beef employees. The test will happen on Thursday.

Free testing all those living in the immediate household is free and you do not need to show any COVID symptoms. Call 361-414-6700.

Last Week

The Texas National Guard was busy this past weekend testing 340 employees at the facility. Health officials were hoping that today another 200 employees will have been tested. They say it could take five to seven days to get those results back.

"We just want to see if there's a bigger problem that we don't know about because we know about the 10 we have, but is there more than the 10 and if there is then we need to know that so we can figure out what needs to happen and how do we help them," Nueces County Health Director Annette Rodriguez said.

"The goal is to test anybody that actually works in the facility so if you're somebody who works offsite then you wouldn't need to be tested but if you're there working at the facility it's to test them all."

Rodriguez adds that it could take five to seven days to get those results back.

May 8, a total of nine employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the processing plant.

May , Nueces County Health Director said at least three have been hospitalized.

A state rapid response team has been contacted to see if the 700 to 800 employees working at the facility need to be tested.

Nueces County Health Director Annette Rodriguez says the company is fully cooperating in the effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 at the company.

Here's what we know about the other employees who tested positive.

At Wednesday's coronavirus briefing at Corpus Christi City Hall, officials announced that a handful of employees at STX Beef (previously Sam Kane's) processing facility have tested positive for the virus.

Nueces County Health Director Annette Rodriguez stated that 3-4 people had positive results.

Rodriguez says they have activated a rapid response team to quickly isolate those who are affected and track down people the patients have come in contact with. Rodriguez says that some asymptomatic employees could still work as long as they are wearing personal protective equipment.

"Normally when you have a positive, all of those people that come in contact with them, we take them out of the mix for 14 days to self isolate or quarantine that's not the case when you have an essential infrastructure like this," Rodriguez said.

"They can actually work as long as they are asymptomatic and as long as they are wearing their protective gear so they have masks and goggles and face shields as well."

Rodriguez says the employees who are sick will not be allowed to return to work unless they have been in quarantine for at least 10 days. They must also not have had a fever for three consecutive days without the use of any type of fever reducing medication.

