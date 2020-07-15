Mother of 6-year-old who tested positive for coronavirus says parents need to be more cautious

6 year old Jelisa Valdez is one on the over 21,000 people in Bexar County to test positive for coronavirus.

SAN ANTONIO — It took just one positive test to turn Jessica Garcia’s family’s world upside down.

“A family member was experiencing symptoms, and what we thought were just allergies turned out to be Covid-19,” Garcia said.

“The toughest thing I’ve been dealing with is being away from my daughter. I’m so used to her hugging me, kissing me, and just being away from her in separate rooms has affected me a lot,” Garcia said.

Now Garcia is left with the difficult task of taking care of her little girl, while trying to keep the rest of the household virus free.

“The best thing we can do is too keep her hydrated and let her rest,” Garcia said.

The good news, while the family continues to wait out their quarantine, Valdez is feeling much better.

“It’s hard to believe that she tested positive because of how she’s acting. She’s laughing, she’s playing, she’s in her room, she’ll turn up the music, she’s cleaning. Just acting like a normal child,” Garcia said.

Which is why Garcia says parents should be more cautious with their kids now, than ever before.