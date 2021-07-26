'Mostly among young adults' | Baptist Health System offers COVID-19 vaccine clinics as hospitalizations rise among young people

The pop-up clinics are in addition to the already scheduled vaccine clinics. The hospital system is hoping to reach parts of town that have unvaccinated people

SAN ANTONIO — Baptist Health System is hosting two pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in an effort to protect more people in the community as the Delta variant spreads.

The pop-up clinics are in addition to the already scheduled COVID vaccine clinics. The hospital system is hoping to reach parts of town that have unvaccinated people.

“In the last few weeks, we have seen a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the city,” said Dr. Lynnette Watkins, M.D., chief medical officer for the Baptist Health System. “These cases, unfortunately, are mostly among young adults ranging in age from in their 20s to 40s,” she said

The first clinic will take place on Tuesday, July 27, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Baptist Medical Center at 111 Dallas Street in San Antonio.

The second will take place Saturday, Juy 31, from 7 a.m. to noon at Baptist Emergency Hospital in Schertz at 16977 I-35, Schertz, Texas.

Health experts say the best protection against the coronavirus is receive the vaccine. They recommend either the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine or both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna brands. Current data shows the vaccines available in the United States are the best protection against the Delta variant. Those who take the vaccine are less likely to have serious illness or be hospitalized.

To find all available Baptist Health System Vaccine Clinic time slots and to register, visit this website.