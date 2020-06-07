Morgan's Wonderland delivering 'Joy' to people's homes

The ultra-accessible theme park is taking nominations for a free visit from their butterfly mascot, named "Joy," while the park remains closed through 2020.

SAN ANTONIO — It's not often that a theme park character makes an appearance at your front door.

Morgan's Wonderland is taking nominations to make that happen - literally delivering "Joy" (the park's butterfly mascot) to homes across the San Antonio area.

The move comes in response to the park being closed since March. Although theme parks were allowed to reopen as per Governor Greg Abbott's orders amid the coronavirus pandemic, Morgan's Wonderland did not.

“On May 28, we announced the difficult - but necessary - decision to close Morgan’s Wonderland for the rest of 2020,” Gordon Hartman, the park’s founder, said. “But our mission of inclusion has not diminished one bit. We received so many heartfelt messages that inspired us to think out of the box, outside the park, to go beyond Morgan’s Wonderland. Our doors may be currently closed, but we’re committed to safely delivering joy to the front doors of our friends who need it most.”

Starting the week of July 20, the “Delivering Joy” team will make special visits - tailoring each one to those deeply affected by the pandemic.

"It could be just a Wonderland-A-Gram (like a telegram containing good wishes) or a Doorway Dance Party or even a Driveway Dance Party, if space allows for it,” Nikki Young, the park’s director of edutainment, said. “Folks also can take Porchtraits (photos) with Joy. Whatever we do, we’ll practice all mandated safety measures; even Joy will be wearing a mask. We hope Delivering Joy will give our friends who are having the most difficult time a bit of a reprieve with our safe and socially-distanced house visits.”

The park would have been hosting special events to celebrate its 10th anniversary, but those festivities have been put on hold.