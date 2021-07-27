'More difficult to get them off oxygen' | San Antonio doctor says more young, unvaccinated COVID patients landing in hospital

"It is younger patients and patients that don't have risk factors that I would think of," said Dr. Jocelyn Juarez.

SAN ANTONIO — A doctor with Baptist Health System said the number of patients coming in is rising. Dr. Jocelyn Juarez said they're younger and unvaccinated. She said they're staying longer in the hospital because they are sick and needing high levels of oxygen.

"These younger patients are needing a lot more oxygen," she said. "It is more difficult to get them off of oxygen."

Dr. Juarez works at North Central Baptist Hospital. She is treating more young people in their 20s, 30s and 40's.

"It is younger patients and patients that don't have risk factors that I would think of," the doctor said.

Dr. Juarez said they're treating not only more younger people, but more pregnant women.

"I think the Delta variant is one of those variants that is becoming stronger making it easier for people to get this virus," she said.

Dr. Juarez said the patients are staying longer because of their oxygen levels. She said the common factor in almost all her patients, they haven't gotten their COVID vaccine.

"My patients that I am seeing that are unvaccinated will get severe symptoms where someone in the household who had the vaccine might get it, but it is mild symptoms," she said.

With the rise in numbers, and severity of the delta variant, Dr. Juarez is encouraging young people to get the shot.

"I really think this is the only way to try to bring the pandemic to stop," she said. I am still hopeful. I want to be hopeful that things will change. I am hopeful that people will think about getting the vaccine and things will go in a different direction, unfortunately the way I see things right now it doesn't look good."

University Health says it will reinstate visitor restrictions starting Wednesday, a sign that the coronavirus continues to be a major threat in San Antonio and beyond.

Citing hospitalizations "climbing at an alarming rate," UH officials said in a press release that visits will be limited to those "deemed necessary to the patient's care," including parents of NICU infants; individuals providing support for patients with disabilities; support for critically ill patients; and support for women giving birth.

Meanwhile, other local hospital systems are maintaining policies limiting the number of visitors at their facilities. CHRISTUS Santa Rosa is allowing one essential support person for "most patients" and two older caregivers for those at the Children's Hospital of San Antonio.