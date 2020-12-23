Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine now in San Antonio

Some 500 health care professionals will begin getting the vaccine, including school nurses, according to South Texas Allergy and Asthma Medical Professionals.

SAN ANTONIO — Some of the first doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine arrived this morning at South Texas Allergy and Asthma Medical Professionals, also known as STAAMP Allergy.

According to STAAMP Allergy, 500 health care professionals will begin getting the vaccine as it works with more than 20 local clinics to vaccinate their healthcare worker staff and teams. STAAMP will also begin administering the shots to local San Antonio school nurses.

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services chose STAAMP as an official COVID-19 vaccine administration site after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Moderna’s vaccine for emergency use last Friday.