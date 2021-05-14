Mobile COVID vaccine clinic for people 12 and up opening in San Antonio Saturday

Sul Ross Middle School will host the COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

SAN ANTONIO — Now that the coronavirus vaccine is approved for children 12 and older, SA is opening one of the first mobile vaccine clinics where kids can get vaccinated.

Sul Ross Middle School will host the COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The vaccines will be administered by those in the University of Incarnate Word School of Nursing at the middle school campus located on 3630 Callaghan Road.

The clinic will be open between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. Vaccines are available for walk-ups, but only those who register are guaranteed a vaccine, the press release says. You can register here.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved administering the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 12 to 15 on Wednesday.