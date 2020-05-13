SAN ANTONIO — It's easy to feel a little down these days. Sometimes to turn it around, all you need to is look up.

On Wednesday the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds graced the San Antonio skyline, paying tribute to the frontline workers responding to the pandemic.

"I mean it's like the best thing that happened so far since this whole entire thing," one young San Antonio resident told KENS 5.

She may not be wrong. Methodist Hospital Physical therapist Monica Fleming says this has been the most challenging time of her career.

"Oh absolutely," she said. "We definitely have been challenged in every single way. We don't do things for recognition but it always feels amazing when other people recognize us for the work we do."

It's that work that has everyone taking a brief pause on Tuesday to watch these birds rip through the sky, a big thank you for those putting on their own inspiring show on the frontlines every single day.

"We do what we do because we love what we do, " nurse practitioner for University Hospital, Chelsea Woosley, said. "But it's nice to be thankful for."

Though this moment of thanks is fleeting the gratitude this community feels will remain. All you have to do is look around, and maybe, up.

