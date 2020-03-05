SAN ANTONIO — Senior Airman Nicole Pompei often posts music videos of herself playing the bassoon on social media.

But recently, the proud Air Force Band of the West member got an idea to make one with her friends.

Using a click track and a computer program called "Garage Band," Pompei enlisted the help of some of her old military friends - even though they weren't in the same city.

"The cool thing is that there's a bassoonist from each branch - Marines, Army, Navy and Air Force," Pompei told KENS 5. "I met them all during my time as a Marine. The intent was that in these times, we all need to come together and . embrace friendships and relationships."

So with that mindset, Pompei contacted her friends who are in Houston, Hawaii and Alaska, and asked them to play along with her to the theme song for the movie, Toy Story, called "You've Got a Friend in Me."

The band has been posting content every day to continue its mission of honoring, inspiring and connecting during these trying times