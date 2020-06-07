Military medical personnel from Colorado being deployed to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Just one week after a big announcement that 800 nurses would be making their way to San Antonio, we now know where some of them are coming from.
According to the U.S. Northern Command, the Department of Defense is sending about 50 medical support and support personnel from Fort Carson, Colorado.
Those frontline workers include emergency room and critical care nurses, respiratory specialists and support personnel.
