SAN ANTONIO — Midtown Laundry & Dry Cleaners in Windcrest is open for business, but their operations have changed since the spread of coronavirus.

"It's innovative...they're doing their part to control the spread of the virus," customer, Al Almond said.

For co-owner Karen Boyle, it's what needs to be done to keep her small business operating

"We're wearing gloves, we're going to go outside, we are not going to have anyone go in so that we don't have that exposure for us here or for even the co-owner," Karen Boyle said.

Even with the changes, baskets are almost empty.

Most days, midtown cleaners process about 1,000 men's shirts. But on this day, they had about 30 come through their door.

"Today is so far the worst," Boyle said. She's had to cut her staff in half to keep afloat.

"It's a significant halt, but we said we are going to keep going trailblazing, trying to pull through until we come to that point where we can't open anymore," Boyle said.

The threat of having to hand out pink slips still looms for this small business owner.

"I told them if it's more beneficial for them to get the benefits, then we will have to do that; it's heartbreaking," Boyle said. "We've had a meeting and I can't help but cry and I hate that this is happening, but it is happening to the whole world [and] it is out of our control," Boyle said.

RELATED: Stocks fall on Wall Street as virus relief bill stalls

RELATED: 'We are in this together' | Company creates website to spread word about local businesses

RELATED: Nyle DiMarco thinks he had COVID-19, skipped getting test so others could have access

RELATED: Possible coronavirus exposure reported at H-E-B in Schertz

RELATED: Two more JBSA personnel test positive for coronavirus