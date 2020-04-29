ABILENE, Texas — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said in a press release Wednesday one of its employee has died and his death may be connected to COVID-19.

According to the release, 53-year-old James Coleman’s death is under investigation. Coleman last worked April 26, 2020, at the Middleton Unit in Abilene.

On April 27, he felt ill at home, collapsed and was taken to a local hospital where he was tested for COVID-19. The test returned positive and Coleman died Tuesday afternoon.

He was a 20-year veteran of TDCJ.

“There is no measure of the unexpected loss of someone we hold dear,” Bryan Collier, Texas Department of Criminal Justice executive director, said in the release. “The thoughts and prayers of the TDCJ family are with those close to Officer Coleman. We can only hope that is of some comfort to his friends and family.”