SEATTLE — Two Microsoft employees in the Puget Sound region - one at Microsoft and another at its subsidiary, LinkedIn - have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), according to NBC News.

“We are working closely with local public health authorities to provide the necessary support for our colleagues and their co-workers,” the company said in a statement to NBC.

Microsoft asked Puget Sound and Bay Area employees who were able to work from home to do so until March 25 amid the coronavirus outbreak in King County. The tech giant sent an email to employees Wednesday explaining the new work from home guidelines.

RELATED: Here are the deaths and cases of coronavirus in Washington state

The company also recommended people postpone travel to the Puget Sound or Bay Area unless it was essential for the continuity of Microsoft. All non-essential business travel to areas with the coronavirus is also expected to be canceled.

Researchers are recruiting 45 participants for clinical trials on a coronavirus vaccine that's being developed. The study, which is run out of the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute, seeks healthy adults between 18 and 55 years old. The participants can’t have certain health conditions, such as medical conditions that impact the immune system or be taking medications that affect the immune system.

As of Friday morning, 13 people have died and at least 70 others have tested positive for COVID-19 in Washington state.