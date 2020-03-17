SAN ANTONIO — Metro Health and San Antonio Public Library employees are working together to calm fears.

A small room inside the Las Palmas Library is filled with chatter. Eleven employees take nonstop calls from concerned residents. They want to make sure these people get accurate information about the pandemic. If the caller feels sick, they can also walk them through what to do next.

Jenny Hixon with Metro Health oversees the coronavirus hotline. She said the majority of people are calling with questions about travel and self-quarantine.

"We're doing about 50 calls an hour," Hixon said.

When the hotline opened in the beginning of March, Hixon said they received a few dozen calls. There's been a steady increase since. On Monday, they got more than 1,500 calls.

"We've been really impressed with how people in San Antonio are really trying to make the right choice, the healthy choice for themselves and their family and they're looking for that guidance," Hixon said.

When you first call the hotline, you'll hear an automated message. If your question isn't answered from there, you're directed to a live person.

Then your call goes to one of two places.

"It's not just us, it's also our team that's part of the epidemiology program that's working on calls from healthcare providers and doing some of that second level screening," Hixon said.

Hixon said the hotline started with just three lines. Right now, they're up to 11. If calls continue to increase, they may add more.

"As well all know this is a fluid situation and every day we all learn something new," Hixon said.

Hixon added that Metro Health has already extended hours for the hotline. It's now open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. On the weekends, it's open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

