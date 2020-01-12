Metro Health warns against indoor dining, gatherings in latest directive

The guidance is intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the county.

The guidance is intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the county, which saw its coronavirus risk indicator jump into the "worsening" zone amid steady increases in the number of newly reported cases and higher stress levels among local hospitals.

The local seven-day moving average for newly-reported cases is up 315% -- from 200 to 816 -- over the last month. Meanwhile, the number of patients in Bexar County hospitals reached highs last seen on August 17, though 15% of local hospitalizations are transported patients from El Paso.

Metro Health announced a new health directive which recommends against dining or gathering indoors with people outside your household. The guidance is intended to slow the spread of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/JVFID9rny7 — Mariah Medina (@MMedinanews) December 1, 2020

"Avoid dining indoors with anybody you don't live with," the guidance says, citing that correctly wearing a mask while eating and drinking is not possible.

The directive also suggests restaurants switch to "exclusively outdoor dining" to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, indoor gatherings involving "yelling, singing and forceful exhalations (such as vigorous exercise)" are advised against with members outside one's household.