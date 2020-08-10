Metro Health shares Halloween tips to stay safe from COVID-19

Be mindful on the evening of Oct. 31; the risk of infection isn't worth all the candy in the world.

SAN ANTONIO — With only a few weeks to go until trick-or-treating and visiting other households after months of health authorities' recommendations that we stay inside our own, the city has provided some pointers on how to best keep coronavirus from spreading on Halloween.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg relayed Metro Health officials' guidance at Wednesday's daily coronavirus response briefing, saying that although the holiday is cancelled this year, the ongoing pandemic has ensured "it's going to look a lot different this year."

Nirenberg shared six tips, beginning with the most basic – stay home if you're sick – and going on to include familiar suggestions of social distancing and using hand sanitizer often. Here's the full list of the recommendations:

Metro Health also suggested that households with an active coronavirus infection refrain from handing out candy on Halloween night, adding that every family, healthy or otherwise, should consider ways to provide candy that cuts down on face-to-face interaction. Finally, health authorities also suggests thoroughly washing your hands when preparing goodie bags for trick-or-treaters.

On its website, Metro Health has also provided suggestions on alternative Halloween night celebrations as well as tips for adults who want to celebrate the holiday.