SAN ANTONIO — Starting today, Metro Health will be expanding coronavirus testing to asymptomatic individuals. This means that San Antonio residents will have access to testing even if they do not have any coronavirus symptoms.

Previously, residents were required to show symptoms of the disease, which included fever, dry cough, chills, amongst other coronavirus symptoms.

Tests will be provided at no costs from local health care providers, drive-thru locations, and the San Antonio Fire Department's Mobile Integrated Healthcare Program. City leaders have reiterated that underserved communities will be prioritized when it comes to testing.

Residents who are insured also have the option to contact their provider to access testing.

“We continue to remind the public that COVID-19 testing is a snapshot in time. Just because a person tests negative, it does not mean they have not contracted COVID-19 previously or cannot contact it in the future,” said Dr. Dawn Emerick, Director of Metro Health.

To view testing location options visit Metro Health here.