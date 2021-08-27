Medina ISD cancels classes until Sept. 7 due to Delta variant spreading

The district will only resume extracurricular activities, dual credit and online science classes until after Labor Day.

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas — Medina Independent School District will not hold classes until Tuesday, Sept. 7 due to losing "several key members of our leadership team including several professional staff, and key members of our healthcare," the district said in a release posted to Facebook.

The district says they feel they can no longer operate during a school instruction day in a "safe and beneficial manner."

However, the district will resume extracurricular activities, dual credit and online science classes. Those in the extracurricular activities are urged to wear masks.

"If we do not get that participation, we will revisit the safety in these activities in order to be proactive in our fight against the COVID-19 Delta virus," the release says.

No other activities or classes will be remote.

"I had hoped and prayed I would never have to send out a letter like this again, but in reality, when you lose teachers, staff and key members of your administration team, it is hard to operate in a manner we consider safe," said Medina ISD Superintendent Kevin Newsom.

