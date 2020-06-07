Medina County residents now required to wear face masks after 23 active cases reported

Cases rose from 15 to 23, triggering Governor Abbott's executive order.

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas — Medina County residents are now subject to Governor Abbott’s executive order (GA-29), compelling Texans to wear face masks while in public spaces.



In the governor’s address on July 2nd regarding the executive order, he stipulated that there was “a face covering requirement for all counties with more than 20 COVID cases.” Those with fewer than 20 active cases were exempt if the local judge filed for an exemption with the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM). Medina County was one of the counties that filed for the exemption, citing 15 active COVID cases the day Governor Abbott issued GA-29. However, the next day, Medina County’s case count rose to 23.

When filing the exemption form, judges agree to the following language, “I understand that if the county exceeds 20 active cases then the county will be required to comply with all aspects of GA-29.” Three days after Medina County exceeded 20 cases, they are still considered exempt on the TDEM’s website, and the county was not enforcing the mask requirement.

KENS 5 asked Medina County Judge Schuchart whether the county had any plans on enforcing the mask requirement. Judge Schuchart said they were waiting for clarification from TDEM but conceded that Medina County would now require their residents to wear face masks, effective immediately. A statement from the county is expected Tuesday.



Medina County is allowed to file for another exemption, “after a 30-day waiting period, if the county as less than 20 active cases.”