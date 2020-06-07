Medical experts make coronavirus risk chart, ranking day to day activities

The president of the Texas Medical Association says grocery stores and gas stations are fairly low risk, but gyms, bars and churches are less safe.

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Medical Association put a list together of things people do everyday and ranked them by safety risk levels.

Dr. Diana Fite, President of the Texas Medical Association, says despite what people think, things like grocery shopping and pumping gas are actually low risk activities.

“The thought is it doesn’t seem to live long on metal surfaces, it is outside. So there’s not much opportunity for it to stay in place,” Dr. Fite said.

On the flip side, Dr. Fite says things like working out at the gym, going out to the bar, or even going to church could put you at higher risk of catching coronavirus.

“When you think about it people singing things where there are not just a soft voice but sing loudly would have more aerosols coming from their mouths,” Dr. Fite said.

The doctor says the data shows doing inside activities in general, could put you at higher risk.

Protests were not ranked on the list, but Dr. Fite says if they were, they would only be at a moderate risk level.

“We were kind of thinking that would be included with events at the beach and things where people can socially distance,” Dr. Fite said.

When it comes to hospital visits, also not listed, the doctor says at this point they would be considered low risk.