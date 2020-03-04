HOUSTON — Hospitals are always in need of blood and with the COVID-19 crisis forcing most blood donation centers to shut down and people to stay inside their homes, most institutions are not getting the donations they typically would.

MD Anderson Cancer Center is one of those hospitals and says although several counties have issued stay-at-home orders, you are allowed to donate blood to their hospital.

The cancer center said it is being cautious about accepting donors who may have traveled from cities or states with a high number of COVID-19 cases.

"Therefore, anyone who has traveled internationally or to any state outside of Texas in the past 14 days will not be able to donate."

In order to donate blood to MD Anderson, you must make an appointment.

From there you will be directed to go to the hospital’s blood donor center at 2555 Holly Hall St.

Hours of operation:

Tuesday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday-Monday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Parking is free.

MD Anderson said it is safe to donate blood during this time because COVID-19 is not a blood-borne disease, but a respiratory virus. There is no evidence that COVID-19 could be transmitted or contracted through a blood donation or a blood transfusion, the hospital reported.

