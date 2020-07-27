Watch live: Mayor Turner announces Back 2 School Festival will take place at NRG Park on Aug. 7, 8

Mayor Turner said this year's festival will be held outdoors in the Yellow Lot due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has announced plans for this year's Back 2 School Festival.

Turner said the 10th annual Back to School Fest will take place outdoors at NRG Park on August 7 and 8. The two-day event will take place in NRG's Yellow Lot, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with 25,000 backpacks full of school supplies, the Houston Food Bank will hold another massive food distribution for family's who attend.

Masks will be provided for anyone who doesn't have one.

On Friday, Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo ordered all Houston-area school districts to postpone in-person learning through at least Labor Day.

All extracurricular activities, athletic and academic competitions -- on or off campus -- are included in the order.

Hidalgo said the order could be extended beyond Sept 8., depending on the status of COVID-19 in our community.