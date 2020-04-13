SAN ANTONIO — Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Justice Luz Elena Chapa plan to host a "COVID 19 Children's Town Hall" Monday at noon.

The town hall will be broadcast on the city's "SATV" livestreaming website. It will also stream live on the City of San Antonio Facebook page. Local leaders will address questions kids have about the coronavirus and the associated "stay home" orders.

In their daily briefing Sunday night on the coronavirus response, local leaders reported 49 more confirmed cases in Bexar County, bringing the total to 772. The number of COVID-19-related deaths has reached 30 after three more people passed away.

