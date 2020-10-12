Nirenberg, Wolff request governor prioritize teachers, faculty for COVID-19 vaccination

The letter from San Antonio's mayor outlines why teachers should be "included in the two frontline tiers."

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff penned a letter to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, asking him to include teachers and faculty in the two frontline tiers of priority recipients for the coronavirus vaccine.

In the letter, the local leaders write:

"School nurses are rightfully considered a priority in the Texas vaccination process, but we believe that teachers and faculty should be included in your two frontline tiers. While school nurses are more likely to interact with students who may be sick, studies have shown that children, teens and young adults are less likely to present with COVID-19 symptoms-- making teachers and faculty just as susceptible to the asymptomatic spread of this pandemic."

As of right now, Governor Abbott has stated that the first-tier of Texans who will receive the vaccine upon approval will be hospital-based workers, while the second-tier will include health care workers.

In addition to this request, Nirenberg and Wolff asked for the governor's support for widespread, regular COVID-19 testing in local schools.

The letter in its entirety can be viewed here:

This comes days after Metro Health issued guidance advising against in-person learning in Bexar County. Citing the county's high positivity rate, which spiked to 15.2% in the last week, as well as the rise in newly-reported cases, Metro Health raised the Risk Level for schools into the "red" zone.