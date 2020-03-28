SAN ANTONIO — Editor's Note: The above video was originally published April 21, 2019.

At a press conference Saturday evening, Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced that due to the community spread of coronavirus, he was putting a halt to the San Antonio tradition of Easter camping in city parks

"We’re not going to allow that this year, I can tell you right now," Nirenberg said. "We’re not going to be doing that in the parks on Easter."

"Unfortunately, that’s going to be one of the traditions that we’re going to have to put a pause on because of the spread of this disease. I want to enjoy more Easters. I want that to continue but that can’t continue when we have COVID-19 spread throughout the community."

As of Saturday evening, 140 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Bexar County. 64 of the cases were contracted as a result of community transmission.

