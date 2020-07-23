Mayor Nirenberg says Fourth of July, other gatherings have contributed to recent coronavirus spike

The mayor said San Antonians should not be gathering with people outside of their own homes.

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above video was aired on Monday evening.

Over the weekend, San Antonio saw a startling more than 3,300 coronavirus cases.

Sunday alone was the biggest caseload since the start of the pandemic. Officials said early indications show the Fourth of July holiday weekend is partly to blame. Mayor Ron Nirenberg said it seemed San Antonio didn't listen to the warnings.

"There is not a smoking gun with this," he said. "We have to get people to adapt new behaviors."

Officials said the rise in cases could also be tied to gatherings. Right now, people shouldn't be hanging out with others including family outside their own household.

"It is going to be very hard to keep someone from having a dinner party other than to tell them their risk of getting someone seriously ill or killing somebody, goes up if they do that," he said.

Dr. Ruth Berggren with UT Health San Antonio said we need to remember the enemy is the virus that is claiming so many lives, and that people need to stay within their own bubble.

"That is part of chocking off the viruses supply chain," she said. "It hurts. And we don't like it, but it is not forever. Don't let the virus get any more humans. And how do we do that? We interrupt its supply chain with masking, washing, and distancing. We can do it. We just have to think of it is a war."

Dr. Berggren also talked about peaks and valleys a roller-coaster ride -- so to speak -- in connection with hospitalization data.

She says right now we are at a plateau, and that a model shows us staying there for the next week and half, and then possibly *hopefully* going down at the end of July and early August.

The mayor and judge said they're not playing around anymore. Over the weekend, SAPD showed up to reports of gatherings at basketball games, quinceañeras and pool parties.