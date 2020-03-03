SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg provided an update on the coronavirus quarantine at JBSA-Lackland Tuesday afternoon.

During a press conference Tuesday, Mayor Nirenberg said that 7 people are still quarantined at JBSA-Lackland and are on staggered release based on their arrival. The 7 have not tested positive for coronavirus and are asymptomatic for the disease.

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus remains at 11. Those people are still being treated and monitored at the Texas Center for Infectious Disease.

On Monday Bexar County and the City of San Antonio declared a local state of disaster and a public health emergency over concerns about the potential spread of coronavirus.

RELATED: North Star Mall reopens its doors after deep-cleaning following coronavirus patient's visit this weekend

RELATED: Archdiocese of San Antonio issues new precautionary measures regarding coronavirus

RELATED: CDC: Some evacuees medically cleared to leave coronavirus quarantine

RELATED: Coronavirus patient released: Timeline of exposure to the public

RELATED: 'Completely unacceptable': After San Antonio coronavirus patient released, governor sets expectations from CDC

RELATED: San Antonio mayor declares 'public health emergency' over coronavirus concerns