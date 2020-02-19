SAN ANTONIO — ­

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported the status of talks to determine where and how potential coronavirus patients are being treated in San Antonio. This story has been updated with comments from the Mayor Nirenberg.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and the city are working with other local officials to request that the federal government adjust protocols so that people under quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland would be monitored and tested exclusively on base rather than at local hospitals.

There has not been a change in that procedure so far.

"While the initial protocols remain intact, I want to ensure everyone that the federal, state and local governments are taking every necessary precaution to limit the risk and exposure" to coronavirus, Nirenberg said.

On Tuesday, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff sent a letter to Congressman Chip Roy asking that people quarantined for the coronavirus be tested at JBSA-Lackland rather than local hospitals.

The military base was chosen as one of four sites in the U.S. to house people under quarantine for the coronavirus.

The judge's letter said that local hospitals had been asked to evaluate and, in some cases, admit evacuees who may have minor symptoms. The letter said these patients were admitted even if they did not meet the recommended criteria for a 'Patient Under Investigation" for coronavirus by the CDC.

In response, Congressman Roy sent a letter to federal health and defense officials, asking for clarification on several points of inquiry as well as stating the following:

"I am proud to represent the City of San Antonio, and I take pride in our medical facilities and in our ability to care for the sick. I look forward to continuing to work directly with local officials and stakeholders to ensure all of us are kept up to date with the information being provided."

The letter can be read in full here.