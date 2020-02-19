SAN ANTONIO — ­

Coronavirus evacuees in San Antonio will no longer be sent to area hospitals for testing and treatment, according to the city's mayor, Ron Nirenberg.

Evacuees with a confirmed case of the coronavirus disease or who are currently awaiting test results will be taken to Texas Center for Infectious Disease. Future testing will now only take place at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

One patient currently undergoing treatment at Methodist Texsan Hospital will remain at the hospital, Mayor Nirenberg said.

"This is so we ensure there is zero exposure to the general public, as long as travelers can stay isolated at Lackland," Nirenberg told KENS 5.

"Also, when any travelers are presenting symptoms we keep them at Lackland until test results are confirmed. So we don't reach capacity and we test capacity at the other local that are here"

Tuesday, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff sent a letter to Congressman Chip Roy, asking that people quarantined for the coronavirus be tested at JBSA-Lackland rather than local hospitals.

The military base was chosen as one of four sites in the U.S. to house people under quarantine for the coronavirus.

The judge's letter said that local hospitals had been asked to evaluate and, in some cases, admit evacuees who may have minor symptoms. The letter said these patients were admitted even if they did not meet the recommended criteria for a 'Patient Under Investigation" for coronavirus by the CDC.

In response, Congressman Roy sent a letter to federal health and defense officials, asking for clarification on several points of inquiry as well as stating the following:

"I am proud to represent the City of San Antonio, and I take pride in our medical facilities and in our ability to care for the sick. I look forward to continuing to work directly with local officials and stakeholders to ensure all of us are kept up to date with the information being provided."

