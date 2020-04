HOUSTON — Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale will be giving away 10,000 free masks Friday.

The giveaway will take place from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Gallery Furniture North Freeway store.

Houstonians can drive up in their car and Gallery Furniture will safely distribute the masks.

Masks will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

If you can't make it to Gallery Furniture, here are a few other places to get masks.

