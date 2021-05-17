Masks no longer necessary for fully-vaccinated people at San Antonio city facilities, some skeptical about the eased guidelines

“It would be nice to be free or feel better but until then we still have to continue to be cautious,” said Angelita Baca-Guerra.

SAN ANTONIO — Fully-vaccinated San Antonians visiting or working at city facilities are not required to wear masks. But there are those who’ve decided it’s too early for such relaxed guidelines so they’re continuing to mask up.

Edna Rosario lined up outside the Virginia Gill Community Center to collect her frozen meals for the week.

Rosario and others wore face coverings despite having been fully-vaccinated.

“Being out amongst other people, I don’t know if they’ve been vaccinated because they’re not being asked to prove,” Rosario said.

Rosario said she’s been masked up since before the pandemic mainly due to suffering from bad allergies throughout the year.

“I wear my mask because it never fails. If I go outside without it, I start sneezing, itchy eyes and all that and so to cut down on that and not have to take medication all the time, I wear the mask,” Rosario said.

Masks and social distancing became optional at city facilities in San Antonio following the CDC’s announcement of loosened recommendations for social distancing and face coverings.

Temperatures checks are no longer required when entering city facilities.

Metro Health officials encourage everyone who has not been vaccinated to rollup their sleeves.

Transmission risk is at its lowest but even with declining cases, hospitals are mildly stressed as medical workers continue to care for infected patients.