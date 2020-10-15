Mask mandate lifted for Atascosa County, leaving businesses to decide who wears a mask

County officials were able to get an exemption from the governor's statewide order because they have fewer than 20 active cases.

PLEASANTON, Texas — Terri Cuevas opened Country Girl Designs in Pleasanton at the start of the pandemic. She sells customized shirts, backpacks and signs. She quickly adjusted to the times and added masks to the list.

"I sell about 50 a week," Cuevas said. "Putting people's names, adding some bling. It's one of the biggest sellers right now because everyone's trying to stay safe."

But you may see fewer people wearing them around Atascosa County. County officials were able to get an exemption from the governor's statewide order because they have fewer than 20 active cases. Masks still need to be worn in schools and bars, but other business owners can decide if they want to make masks a requirement inside their stores.

Cuevas is leaving that decision to her customers. She wants them to feel comfortable while they shop, however they choose to do it.

"I want them to have a nice experience," Cuevas said. "I think that everybody should have their own choice. As soon as it was lifted, a couple of customers came in without a mask."

Cuevas feels more comfortable leaving hers on. She wears her mask for her mom, who has heart disease.

"I'm still wearing it just to be safe," Cuevas said. "I don't want my mom to be sick."

Cuevas will continue to make her employees wear them as well since they work closely with customers.

"Not just for our safety but for the safety of customers since we're very hands-on," Cuevas said.

The pandemic has shut down small businesses across the country. Cuevas said her customers are the ones keeping her doors open. This is her way of meeting them in the middle.

"I've been very blessed," Cuevas said. "I know I have been very blessed with the community we have."

