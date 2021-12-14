SAN ANTONIO — The mask mandate is back at Joint Base San Antonio, regardless of vaccinations status, according to the JBSA Facebook page.
The post says, "in accordance with Secretary of Defense guidance, areas with substantial and or high COVID-19 transmission rates will mandate mask wear inside all DOD facilities."
The mask mandate went into effect on Dec. 13.
UT Health San Antonio scientists confirmed Monday, Dec. 13 the omicron Coronavirus variant is present in San Antonio. The World Health Organization declared omicron a 'variant of concern' on Nov. 26. The WHO also says omicron is likely to become the nation's dominant coronavirus strain.