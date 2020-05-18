15-year-old Maryland girl may have died from coronavirus

If the autopsy confirms coronavirus as cause of death, she would be the youngest person to die in the state from COVID-19.

BALTIMORE — A 15-year-old Baltimore girl may have died from COVID-19, according to CBS affiliate WJZ.

The teen, Daryana Dyson, was being treated at Johns Hopkins Hospital for the virus. She passed away on Saturday at the hospital.

An autopsy is pending, but her family said she died due to the coronavirus.

If the autopsy confirms coronavirus as cause of death, she would be the youngest person to die in the state from COVID-19.according to the Maryland Department of Health.

According to WJZ, Daryana’s loved ones want people to know that young people are susceptible.

"Stay home because once you’re gone, you can’t come back," her aunt said to WJZ. "There’s no coming back. People are going to mourn you for a while then that’s it. You’re just a memory."

A candlelight vigil in her memory is set for Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The teen’s death was not reflected in the numbers released by the state Monday morning.

On Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state has now conducted 200,000 coronavirus tests. He said increasing testing is a "crucial building block to recovery."

That recovery began last week, when Hogan lifted the state's stay-at-home orders, replacing them with a safer-at-home public health advisory. Some counties, such as Prince George's County and Montgomery County, have not begun phase one of the reopening process.

Health officials reported 958 new cases of coronavirus and 27 additional deaths on Monday. That's a slight uptick in cases after a previous five-day decline.

Hogan said Maryland had achieved the 14-day trend of plateauing and declining numbers, with hospitalizations, ICU patients and rate of new deaths all trending downward over the last two weeks.

Hogan said the following businesses can begin to reopen at 50% capacity, with continued social distancing enforced and the wearing of masks strongly encouraged

retail stores

barbershops/ hair salons

pet groomers

animal shelters

manufacturing

religious institutions (outdoor services encouraged, but indoor allowed at 50% capacity)

art galleries

car washes

Hogan encouraged all businesses that reopen to take the Maryland Strong: Back to Business pledge to let customers know they are following recommended guidelines to keep Marylanders safe.

"I want to be very clear that while lifting the stay-at-home order is a positive step forward, it does not mean that we are safe, or that this crisis is over," Hogan said. "Low risk does not mean no risk."

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wear a mask if you have to make an essential trip outside

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Reasons to leave your home under stay-at-home order:

Grocery store trips

Medical visits or trips to the pharmacy

Travel to your essential job

Exercise such as walks, hikes or bike rides

Commonly reported symptoms of COVID-19 infection include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Pneumonia

If you are sick or suspect you are infected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking the followings steps:

Stay home except to get medical care

Avoid public areas, including work or school

Avoid public transportation

Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home

Contact your doctor via telemedicine for more guidance