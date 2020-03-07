Magik Theatre offers free showing of Jack and the Beanstalk on the Fourth of July

Streaming will also be available on The Magik Theatre’s YouTube and Vimeo sites from Friday, July 3 at noon through Sunday, July 5 at midnight.

SAN ANTONIO — It's been a while since children across San Antonio could visit the Magik Theatre through field trips and with their families due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But this Fourth of July, the iconic venue is hosting a Facebook Watch Party Live - with the cast and crew of Jack and the Beanstalk, along with a pre-recorded showing of the popular fairy tale. July 3, by the way, is National Eat Your Beans Day.

The free virtual event starts at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, but streaming will also be available on The Magik Theatre’s YouTube and Vimeo sites from Friday, July 3 at noon through Sunday, July 5 at midnight.

The Magik Theatre has staged its production of Jack and the Beanstalk more than 150 times and in more than 250 schools throughout Texas. The organization is hoping since so many students most likely saw the production through school that now families have the opportunity to experience Jack and the Beanstalk together.

For those who don't know the premise of the fairy tale, it can best be summed us as this:

Would you trade your best friend for three magic beans? When Jack does, he gets into a high-altitude adventure and more gold than he could ever spend. Jack learns that a true friend is the greatest treasure in the world.

The Magik Theatre said the production is suitable for all ages and is asking people to check out "the wondrous world of the Beanstalk in this wild and zany adventure."