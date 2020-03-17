SAN ANTONIO — Mad Dogs British Pub says it will be open Tuesday night for St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

The pub is known for being a go-to gathering place for the popular Irish holiday and has pledged to stay open in the evening.

Many restaurants and fast food places in San Antonio are closing their dining rooms and shifting to take out and delivery services.

Mad Dogs leadership says they are taking all necessary precautions.

"We are still open for business. Totally socially distance compliant, but we are full of fun," said Terry Corless, CEO, The Mad Dogs Restaurant Group

"As the corona virus evolves The Mad Dogs Restaurant Group is taking extra precautions to care for our team members and valued guests by staying close to guidelines provided by the CDC and WHO."

Mad Dogs British Pub is on the River Walk.