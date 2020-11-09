Looking for help to get through the school year? A group of local parents has plenty of answers

More than 7,000 people are a part of San Antonio Charter Moms. The non-profit organization has tips for helping kids returning to school and for those staying home.

SAN ANTONIO — A local group is sharing advice from several thousand members on how to start the year off right.

Guiding students through a pandemic is like navigating uncharted waters. Inga Cotton, CEO of the non-profit organization called San Antonio Charter Moms, is hoping to help parents find true north.

“Functionally, we’re an online community and we have the Facebook group with over 7,000 members and people pop-in and they ask their questions,” Cotton said.

Tips for returning students shared by the community include:

Practice at home: Kids will have to follow guidance when returning to campus like standing 6 feet apart and be better at following guidelines on campus. Practicing them at home first will make them easier to maintain when on campus.

Watch tutorials on washing hands: Washing hands for 20 seconds may seem like a simple matter, but small children in particular may need the idea reinforced.

Review the changes at your school: All Texas schools must follow guideline set by the state. Not every school is going to have the same way of meeting them.

“Each school’s handling it a little differently, like how they interpret the guidelines,” Cotton said. "It’s just as important for schools to communicate to families what to expect. And then for parents and their kids to sit down and talk it through.”

For distance learners:

Parents can set up a schedule for checking in with their kids, finding a balance between supervision and independence: making sure they are logged in for their classes, that they are completing work between classes, and that work is getting turned in on time.

Wellness breaks: Sitting in front of a screen all day can be taxing, so stretching or doing some yoga can help. Having kids check in with their feelings or take on a small art project can be calming as well.

Double-check schedules: Some schools may have changed their schedules to accommodate returning in-person students, so it’s important to check and see if any classes have changed time.

“Some classes might even be held concurrently, where the teacher is addressing students in person in their classroom while also trying to communicate through a camera with students who are at home - which is a really tough job for teachers, and they all deserve our love and sympathy while they master all this technology,” Cotton said.

Sachartermoms.com is regularly updated with new tips and research. Parents can also visit the organization's Facebook page if they have specific questions.