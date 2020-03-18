SAN ANTONIO — As coronavirus continues to force social distancing, San Antonio Pets Alive! is cutting adoption fees to $10 for animals older than 6 months to help find homes for as many of them as possible.

Jimbo is a year old, and he survived parvovirus and distemper. He was left with a head bob, and he had been overlooked in shelters since June 2019. Thanks to these recent efforts, the pup now known as Max has found his forever family.

At a recent adoption event, Julie and Bryan were looking for a friend for their dog Moose. Max hit it off with all three, and within a day he became a part of the family.

There are plenty of animals who need homes now more than ever, and if you're suddenly working from home, what better time to adopt a pet? The $10 adoption fee covers microchipping, vaccinations and spaying/neutering.

If you're interested, fill out an adoption application at www.sanantoniopetsalive.org/adopt or email adopt@sanantoniopetsalive.org. If you can’t adopt but want to help, you can donate at www.sanantoniopetsalive.org/help.

Courtesy SA Pets Alive!

