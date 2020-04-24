HOUSTON — Dead Americans are receiving payments from the CARES Act, intended to help people struggling to survive during the COVID-19 economic crisis.

The scope of the problem and what people should do with the money is not clear, as the U.S. Treasury Department did not respond to KHOU 11 emails. We reached out to the IRS as well. At the time of publication, the agency has not gotten back to us.

Natalie from Sugar Land wants to give this money back.

For privacy reasons, she asked KHOU 11 only to use her first name.

“I don't want it, you know, I'm sure there's people out there that need $1,200 bucks at this time. I mean, it's rough out there,” she said.

According to the death certificate, Natalie lost her mom Loretta two years ago in May.

“My mom, it's hard to put into words,” Natalie said. “She lived with me for the last four years of her life. I spent the most wonderful years with her. Just an all-around great mother. And I miss her dearly.”

The Sugar Land woman told KHOU 11 when she saw four CARES Act deposits in her bank account, it took her time to figure out why there were that many.

“We were shocked,” Natalie said. “It took me a good day to figure out what it was.”

Natalie said she was the executor of her mom’s affairs and filed her last taxes in 2019.

“So, when we got the stimulus, it just came straight to my checking account for her,” she said.

After some research, Natalie read she’s not the only one receiving her deceased loved one’s money.

“You would think that there's a button you can push to send out stimulus checks to everybody, but the deceased,” she said. “When she passed, Medicare knew immediately. Actually, they took social security, whatever was left for the remainder of the year, they took it out of her checking account within three weeks.”

In an e-mail, the Social Security Administration told KHOU, it keeps a file of deaths in the United States. (we can include SSA complete response here. it’s in the email)

The data includes social security numbers, dates of birth and death, first, middle and last names.

As of June 2019, the file contained over 125 million records. Almost 2.9 million are added each year. The Social Security Administration shares the data with several Federal agencies, including the IRS. The Death Master File is updated weekly and monthly.

The federal agencies receiving the file can get weekly or monthly electronic updates depending on the schedule they select.

Senator John Cornyn (R) Texas, told KHOU 11 Congress intended to help people quickly, not to give their dead relatives money.

We asked Sen. Cornyn if Congress has received a briefing from the Department of Treasury about how large the issue is and what the agency intended to do to remedy it.

“We will be looking comprehensively at this response, including the financial assistance that's been provided now directly to people and to see if we can learn from that and recoup funds that were sent to people that didn't need it,” Cornyn said.

“I just hope that the people that have received these checks don't automatically spend it and that they have done research because,” Natalie said. “There are some people out there that will say, ‘Oh yay!' And spend it, but they're going to be in debt, if the IRS comes back and takes it.”

When we asked Sen. Cornyn what specifically Natalie can do to get rid of the money, he suggested she contact his office and he’ll help. KHOU 11 shared his contact information with Natalie.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

