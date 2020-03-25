SAN ANTONIO — Andrew Alvarez didn’t plan on spending his weekend taking prom photos, but with 69 confirmed coronavirus cases in San Antonio, he wanted to help any way he could.

“People have spent a lot of money already and now the kids can’t even do what they wanted to do,” Alvarez said.

He went to Facebook offering free photoshoots to high school seniors whose proms have been canceled because of coronavirus.

It’s a post that has been shared almost 7,000 times.

“I can’t imagine my wife and I not being able to go to our prom,” Alvarez said.

Ralph Ambriz and his date Layla Garcia were the first ones up.

“I was excited there was something I could actually due because a lot of photographers wouldn’t be doing things like this. So it was the one shot I got to get something in,” Ambriz said.

This was their first real shot at some sort of normalcy.

“I thought it was great and real kind for somebody to put their time out there and give somebody else the opportunity to at least have memories of what prom could’ve been like for them,” Garcia said.

With 60 shoots already booked, and many more to come Andrew plans to continue giving back one picture at a time.

“I feel great but it’s not about me. It’s about the seniors who don’t get to have this prom, and don’t get to capture these memories,” Alvarez said.

