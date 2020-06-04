SAN ANTONIO — Cancer patients are struggling during this coronavirus pandemic. Families with children in the hospital are wondering where they're going to get their next hot meal.

Local non-profit 'Hope Hits Harder' Cancer Foundation is answering the call, but also needs help. The organization is near and dear to Thomas Bounds.

"Everything we do is provide hope for families who have a child with cancer," he said.

His wife is a warrior. She is currently still battling cancer.

"We also know that when a family is put into this position of a child with cancer that their immune system is comprised," he said. "When that happens, I know I can't leave the house, and these families can't leave either."

During this uncertainty with coronavirus, Bounds knew he needed to help these families.

"They are struggling," he said. They have lost income. They may be down to no income."

For two weeks now, the foundation with the help of several businesses has delivered meals to cancer families in the hospital. By the end of this week, they will have delivered more than a thousand meals.

'The problem I am having as you know it is growing," he said. These families are in need."

Bounds is asking for your help. He said all it takes is $10 to feed a child battling cancer.

"I know that everybody is in a desperate need," Bounds said. "But, buddy when you give to somebody else especially when they are in need, it is truly a blessing. San Antonio is one of the best in giving back."

A reminder to us all during these trying times, let's not forget about our neighbors.

"I know everyone is trying to take care of themselves," he said. "But, think about the ones that are more vulnerable."

If you would like to help the foundation, click here.

