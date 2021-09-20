Local doctor excited after Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is safe in children ages 5 to 11

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine trials in younger children show sufficient antibodies with a smaller dose.

SAN ANTONIO — Younger children could be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine soon.

Pfizer announced that trials for vaccinating children 5 to 11 years old are showing positive results. It’s exciting to one of San Antonio’s local epidemiologists, and a parent who is waiting for her children to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

A day at McAllister Park is a small distraction from the pandemic.

Emily Hutcheson has two children, and while they’re not old enough yet to get the vaccine—she says she’s excited by the recent developments.

“We’re looking forward to when they approve it for all kids, kids under five. We’ll be the first to sign up when we can,” Hutcheson said.

Hutcheson says she and her husband are both vaccinated. They have faced challenges from moving to having their four-year-old son attend preschool during the pandemic.

She says that while her son’s school is encouraging masks, the risk of contracting COVID-19 is still out there.

‘It’s scary to have little kids be more affected by the Delta strain,” Hutcheson said.

Pfizer says it’s finding that children aged 5 to 11 can be protected with its vaccine at a dose that’s one third the size of what people 12 and up receive.

“This is very exciting news,” Dr. Jason Bowling, hospital epidemiologist at University Health tells KENS 5.

“It’s a lower dose, but fortunately, the antibody levels when they compared them were similar, comparable to an older group that gets the bigger dose so it looks like it’s still effective,” Dr. Bowling anticipates the vaccine could be available for children in this age group by the end of October.

Dr. Bowling says they are seeing more pediatric hospitalizations due to COVID-19 as well. While he says kids have a stronger immune system than adults, he says its important to provide that protection to younger children.

“There unfortunately have been pediatric deaths due to COVID-19 too so really important that we get our children protected as well because they can have severe disease,” Dr. Bowling said.

The FDA has yet to approve the change, but Hutcheson says the decision she’ll have to make is an easy one.