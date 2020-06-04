NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Some people have been wondering why some counties and cities are releasing more information than others when it comes to COVID-19 contact tracing information.

Kleberg County officials say they have been completely transparent and have provided all the information they've been given by the region 11 health department concerning its 2 residents who have contracted COVID-19.

"We know that a middle-aged gentleman from Kingsville was traveling from Waco so they are calling this travel-related, " Judge Rudy Madrid of Kleberg County said. "We know this gentleman was treated at a local area hospital, we know this gentleman remained in quarantine throughout his evaluation period, we know this gentleman has been transferred to a Corpus Christi hospital where he is in isolation receiving medical attention."

In San Patricio County, there have been 7 COVID-19 cases. Very little information has been released about their cases so we asked the county judge why.

"Our policy is not to give out where they've been that's what HIPAA tells us in a small community everyone finds out that information out," David Krebs with San Patricio County said.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales says people should understand that the virus is throughout the community and practicing social distancing and keeping your hands clean are more important facts to remember.

H-E-B decided to let shoppers know that one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 the other day. The store has been deep cleaned and sanitized a number of times since that was discovered.

Many people who have pre-existing conditions or a bad immune system like to know where people with the virus have been so they can make sure and take advantage of things like curbside service.

