TAMPA, Fla — For many, the holidays are a sobering reminder of a painful year where loved ones were taken too soon.

So far, the CDC says 325,096 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S.21,295 souls in Florida alone.

"I felt kind of helpless hearing the numbers every night," Margaret Bayalis said.

She found a way to turn her helplessness into art. The professional painter is healing heartache stroke by stroke with her oil paintings.

"I can draw on my art skills and offer them portraits of loved ones who they've lost! It brought it even closer to home for me, the toll that this pandemic has taken on families. Especially, you know, right here in my own community, it was pretty eye-opening," Bayalis said.

As the number of deaths from COVID-19 grows, so do Margaret's requests. Original family photos are turned into pieces of art.

"This young lady, this is both her parents, and she lost both of them this year to COVID so her story was particularly sad. She and her sister have been, you know, just left all alone," Bayalis said.

Each unique image turned into a memoir on canvas.

"I call the project faces, not numbers because I really learned the toll it's taken. That behind every number is an actual human being that is no longer with us. It's made me even more aware of what a terrible, terrible thing the pandemic is," Bayalis said.

That's why Margaret keeps painting, hoping each story will encourage everyone to protect one another.

"Wear a mask, social distance, it's a real thing. It's real and I've been personally connected with how real it is ever since I started this," Bayalis said.

If you know of anyone who has lost someone to COVID-19 Margaret says she would be honored to paint a portrait for you for free. You can contact her at 727-648-7142 or email her at margaret@bayalistudio.com.

