As concerns over coronavirus grow, some colleges and universities in Texas are taking extra precautionary measures to keep its students, faculty, and staff safe.

Below are a list of Texas schools that have made adjustments:

The University of Texas at Austin:

Officials are considering moving classes online when students come back from spring break on March 23.

The University of Texas at San Antonio:

Spring break is being extended one week, and when classes resume they will be delivered online. Campus will remain open, but officials are encouraging social distancing.

Texas A&M University:

The College Station campus is extending spring break for two days on March 16 and 17. There are currently no plans to cancel other in-person classes.

Baylor University:

Baylor University has extended spring break to March 20 to take precautions for the coronavirus. After spring break, from March 23-April 3, classes will be taught online.

Rice University:

Rice canceled in-person classes and undergrad teaching labs this week. There are no classes next week due to spring break. A Rice University employee is one of several coronavirus cases in the Houston area.

St. Mary's University:

St. Mary's is extending spring break until March 23. Professors are preparing for the possibility of teaching classes online when they resume.

Alamo Colleges District:

Spring break will be extended one week, and classes will resume on March 23 through remote teaching.

University of the Incarnate Word:

In an update on March 8, UIW said there are no plans to close anything in response to coronavirus. They said that they are prepared to move online if the need arises.

Trinity University

The school has promised to continue to monitor the ever-evolving situation. The school's last update which can be read in its entirety here stated the precaution the school was taking in response to the outbreak.

We will keep this list updated as the situation develops

