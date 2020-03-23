DENVER — Lines grew quickly at Denver liquor stores Monday afternoon after Mayor Michael Hancock announced a stay-at-home order, in effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, as part of the city's COVID-19 response.

As part of that order, liquor stores, recreational marijuana dispensaries and breweries were ordered to close in Denver, but after people flocked to stock up on goods, the city amended the order saying liquor stores and dispensaries are exempt as long as they practice extreme physical distancing.

Extreme physical distancing includes staying at home unless absolutely necessary, and all of the following:

Maintaining at least 6-foot social distancing from other individuals. Washing hands with soap and water for at least 0 seconds as frequently as possible or using hand sanitizer when hand-sinks are not available, covering coughs or sneezes (into the sleeve or elbow, not hands). Regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces. Not shaking hands.

Breweries are also able to stay open for only pick-up and to-go orders, the city clarified.

Mayfair Liquors in east Denver had lines wrapped around the store March 23, according to one customer, just after the mayor announced a stay-at-home order.

The announcement came one day after Gov. Jared Polis ordered non-critical places of employment to reduce their in-person workforce by 50% at the minimum. He said employers can do this by allowing people to work from home or stagger schedules to limit the number of people in the workplace at a time.

