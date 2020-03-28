MEDINA COUNTY, Texas — Medina County Judge Chris Schuchart is warning the community of what he says is a false letter being circulated on social media, saying there are 59 cases of the coronavirus in the county.

Judge Schuchart says there are three confirmed cases. The letter also says there are road closures, store closures and a shelter in place in order. He says this is also false.

His full statement reads:

“Medina County: There is a letter being circulated on social media which is completely false. There are three confirmed Coronavirus cases in Medina County, that’s all.

The letter inaccurately reports 59 cases. There are no road closures, no store closures, no shelter in place order. Please refer only to the Medina County website for information and the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) for accurate information.

There are bad actors trying to spread panic and misinformation. This is criminal, will be investigated by the proper authorities and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.



Judge Schuchart"

Chris Schuchart Medina County. There is a letter being circulated on social media which is completely false. There are three confirmed Coronavirus cases in Medina County, that's all. The letter inaccurately reports...

RELATED: Real-time updates: 5 coronavirus deaths in Bexar County; Trump signs stimulus bill

RELATED: Renewal requirements for Medicaid, SNAP temporarily waived

RELATED: U.S. Navy hospital ship heading to NYC for coronavirus aid

RELATED: St. Anthony Hotel to close down until May 31

RELATED: Social distancing for kids: Health & safety tips