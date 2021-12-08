Where you should go to get tested for COVID-19 as hospitals stay busy treating patients

Local testing labs are working to take the pandemic strain off overwhelmed emergency rooms.

SAN ANTONIO — As more San Antonians get tested for the coronavirus, urgent care facilities, hospitals and pharmacy store chains aren't the places to find your results. And as emergency rooms are becoming overwhelmed once again, health care leaders have their hands full with those confirmed to be infected.

"We're putting beds in our OR theaters, we're putting beds in our rehab facilities, which is attached to the hospital," said one health care professional. "All of the beds are full, so this is critical."

That's why some local testing labs have been working to take some of the strain off of hospitals by providing families with immediate access to coronavirus tests.