Here are the latest updates from around the Houston area as well as big headlines from across the country and around the world (all times are Central/Houston time):

MARCH 10 4:30 p.m. — A man in Montgomery County is the first presumptive case in the county. Total number of cases in the Greater Houston area now reaches 13. Read more here.

MARCH 10 2:43 p.m. — Harris County has launched a call center resource for unincorporated Harris County residents who do not have access to healthcare and are looking to visit a doctor due to coronavirus-related care. Read more here.

MARCH 10 1:05 p.m. — Harris County provided information about coronavirus in other languages, including Spanish, Chinese and Korean.

MARCH 10 11:37 a.m. — The City of Houston has asked 35 travelers to self-quarantine for two weeks after coming back from a trip to Egypt planned by the Houston Museum of Natural Science. Read more here.

MARCH 10 10:59 a.m. — A Harris County Public Health spokesperson said the four Harris County patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have all been discharged from the hospital and are "doing well."

MARCH 10 10:54 a.m. — A North Texas man in his 30s, his wife and their 3-year-old child have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials confirm. The man had traveled to California for a business trip and it is presumed he was in contact with someone who already had coronavirus. Read more here.

MARCH 10 10:52 a.m. — Airlines are slashing flights and freezing hiring as they experience a sharp drop in bookings and a rise in cancellations in the face of the spreading coronavirus. Delta said Tuesday that travel demand has fallen so badly in the past week that it expects one-third of seats to be empty this month on flights within the U.S. Read more national virus headlines here | View travel waiver info from airlines and rail/bus

MARCH 10 10:20 a.m. — The Ivy League announced it will be cancelling its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. Read more national virus headlines here.

MARCH 10 10:12 a.m. — Texas Children's updates its visitation policy: Until further notice, we will be implementing visitation restrictions for all inpatient areas. Inpatient areas to include Texas Medical Center Campus, West Campus, The Woodlands, and Pavilion for Women. Visitations will be limited to 2 visitors, 18 years of age or older. Ill visitors will be asked to leave. Read the full update here along with other hospitals' restrictions.

MARCH 10 10 a.m. — Watch Live: Coronavirus preparedness meeting held by Texas House Committee on Public Health. Tap here to stream it live right now.

MARCH 10 8:55 a.m. — President Trump has not been tested for coronavirus, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham confirms to CBS NEWS. Four GOP members of Congress — Senator Ted Cruz and Congressmen Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar and Doug Collins — are quarantining themselves after learning they had contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, or coronavirus, at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) outside Washington last month. Two of them had some exposure to Mr. Trump after the conference. Read more here.

MARCH 10 8:51 a.m. — After calling off South by Southwest on Friday, Austin and Travis County leaders are taking another look at future events due to coronavirus concerns. The Travis County Commissioners Court is expected to meet Tuesday morning to talk about the fate of Rodeo Austin, which attracts at least 200,000 people during the two-week event. The event is set to start on March 14, but that could change. Read more here.

MARCH 10 8:46 a.m. — Stocks are surging on Wall Street following the market's worst day since the financial crisis of 2008. The Dow jumped nearly 800 points, or 3.3%, making up less than half of its plunge from the day before. Overseas markets were also higher. Read more here.

MARCH 10 8:11 a.m. — Paid sick leave: As coronavirus cases continue to rise, some U.S. legislatures want to make sure every worker has paid sick leave. Emergency paid sick leave legislation has been considered to provide paid sick days immediately to workers in light of the coronavirus crisis and in preparation for future public health emergencies. Read more here.

MARCH 10 6:56 a.m. — Italy enters its first day under a nationwide lockdown after a government decree extended restrictions on movement from the hard-hit north to the rest of the country. Panic buying erupted, prompting the government to assure citizens that supermarkets will remain open and stocked.

Residents in the Italian capital formed long queues at supermarkets to stockpile food on Monday night, after Premier Giuseppe Conte put the entire country on lockdown to combat the coronavirus

APTN

As the crisis deepened in Italy, there were more signs of normalcy returning to China, where President Xi Jinping’ made his first trip to the virus’ epicenter of Wuhan.

MARCH 10 6:42 a.m. — Global stock markets are rebounding from record-setting declines. Sentiment was helped somewhat after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would ask for a tax cut and other steps to ease the pain of the spreading coronavirus outbreak. The gains follow the biggest one-day drop for Wall Street and many European indexes since the 2008 financial crisis.

MARCH 10 6:35 a.m. — Five people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in Virginia, state health officials said. The latest cases include the wife of a Fairfax man in his 80s who tested positive after returning from a cruise on the Nile River, the Virginia Department of Health said in a news release late Monday.

MARCH 10 5:37 a.m. — Pearl Jam says it is postponing the North American leg of its Gigaton world tour because of concerns over the new coronavirus. Read more here.

MARCH 10 4:37 a.m. — Xi visits virus' epicenter as fears of recession grip world. China’s president visited the center of the virus outbreak as Italy begins a sweeping travel ban and people worldwide brace for the possibility of recession. President Xi Jinping’s trip to Wuhan came as parts of his country are returning to normalcy, and is a sign that the threat is diminishing in China as the virus spreads west.

MARCH 10 4:29 a.m. — About 2,000 on virus-hit cruise ship still await disembarkation. Thousands of passengers aboard a cruise ship struck by the novel coronavirus are waiting anxiously Tuesday for their chance to leave the vessel, even if means being shipped to military bases for weeks of quarantine. After days of being forced to idle off the Northern California coast, the Grand Princess docked Monday in Oakland with some 3,500 passengers and crew aboard. Several hundred were released from the ship, including some requiring hospital care and a group of Canadians who were flying home.

MARCH 10 3:20 a.m. — A lot of people stand to lose if Olympics are canceled by coronavirus. For now, the International Olympic Committee says the games are on, but depending on how well contained the threat is 4 1/2 months from now when the Games are supposed to open, that could change. Read more here.

MARCH 10 12:21 a.m. — Pre-market trading shows Wall Street is set to open with at least a partial bounce back from Monday's 2,000-point Dow Jones selloff -- the largest point drop in history. It comes after President Donald Trump announced efforts aimed at stabilizing economic concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak. Read more here.

MARCH 9 10:56 p.m. — The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals may need to be postponed to October due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, according to multiple reports. If they can't, they may be canceled. Read more here.

MARCH 9 10:04 p.m. — All in-person classes at Ohio State University are suspended until March 30 over concerns about the coronavirus. Similar decisions have been made at college campuses across the country.

MARCH 9 8:48 p.m. — A Dell employee returning to India from Austin, Texas, has tested positive for the coronavirus, KVUE confirmed Monday. Read more here.

MARCH 9 6:48 p.m. — On-going: Rice canceled in-person classes and undergrad teaching labs this week amid concerns about the coronavirus. The campus remains open and scheduled events with fewer than 100 people are still happening. Tap here for the latest from Rice.

MARCH 9 6:39 p.m. — Senator Sanders goes after President Trump over coronavirus: "Donald Trump does not have a natural ability to understand the coronavirus, and his reckless statements are confusing people in this country and all over the world," Sanders said at a roundtable discussion on Monday. "This is going to impact economies all over the world. And I think this is, obviously, a difficult issue. But it would certainly help if the world and the people of our own country had confidence that the administration of the United States of America, that our government, was making decisions based on science."

MARCH 9 6:36 p.m. — Update from HISD: Out of an abundance of caution, the Houston Independent School District said several individuals have been placed on a 14-day self-quarantine. The district did not specify if these individuals are teachers, administrators or students, but said the individuals either recently returned from a country on the CDC travel warning list or they are closely related to someone who did. Read more updates here.

MARCH 9 5:15 p.m. — 'Kind of like walking on the moon': Grand Princess passenger from Texas talks about unprecedented situation off the coast of California. Kathleen Reed is one of eight people from Granbury and one of the 3,500-or-so passengers on board the Grand Princess cruise ship, which had been circling off the coast of California for days. The reason? COVID-19. Read/watch the full story here.

MARCH 9 4:05 p.m. — Because cancer patients are uniquely vulnerable to coronavirus, MD Anderson Cancer Center is screening patients and visitors and limiting visitation. View the latest hospital policies here.

MARCH 9 1:45 p.m. — Houston-area education unions are calling on districts to take all the necessary steps to combat the coronavirus. On Monday, several unions, including a custodial union, asked the Houston Independent School District for extra time in sanitizing classrooms and school buses to fight off the spread of the virus. Read more here.

For older headlines, visit this page.

