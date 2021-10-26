More than 91% of Bexar County has had at least one COVID vaccine dose | Track the numbers

KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic as well as the vaccine efforts in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — Need a vaccine appointment? Click here for the latest information on local vaccine distribution with our ongoing Vaccine Tracker.

Latest Coronavirus Numbers

Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar County and state officials:

Bexar County (data as of Tuesday, Oct. 26):

155 additional COVID-positive cases were reported Tuesday; the seven-day moving average of new cases is 223 per day. The total number of cases rose to 320,614 .

on Tuesday after new deaths were reported, along with a backlog of 62 deaths from August 25-October 7. As of Tuesday, 279 Bexar County residents are currently hospitalized after 25 new admissions were reported in the past day. 16 of those patients are pediatric COVID-19 cases. 53 patients are on ventilators, while 109 are in intensive care.

Texas (data as of Tuesday, Oct. 26):

6,328 cases were reported Tuesday, including 4,308 new confirmed, 1,758 new probable, and 262 backlogged cases. More than 4.202 million Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

additional deaths were reported, raising the statewide death toll from virus complications to . 4,077 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized across Texas, as of Tuesday; that includes 107 pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state. The state has 808 adult ICU beds and 142 pediatric ICU beds available.

More county case information is available through the Texas Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.

Vaccine Progress in Bexar County

The following numbers are provided by San Antonio Metro Health. A full breakdown can be found here.

1.533 million eligible Bexar County residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, representing 91.7% of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination.

The CDC states that "when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness)," that community will have reached herd immunity, "making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely."

The City of San Antonio breaks down the vaccination rates by zip code on Metro Health's Vaccination Statistics page.

Across Texas, 15.152 million residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. In total, the state has administered 32.293 million vaccine doses, as of October 26. Texas is in the middle of the pack among the rest of the states, with between 48 to 64% of its population fully vaccinated, as of October 25:

Progress and Warning Indicators

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Get vaccinated

Wear a mask

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Find a Testing Location

City officials recommend getting a COVID-19 test if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.